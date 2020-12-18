Marshall Prayer Force gifted local first responders $10,000 worth of monetary Christmas bonuses, on Wednesday, as a token of appreciation.
“We want to be a blessing to you,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said, speaking in his capacity as chairman of the Marshall Prayer Force board while presenting the gifts to leaders of the fire department, sheriff’s office, Marshall Police Department, and Texas Department of Public Safety.
The Prayer Force presented a total of 40 $250 monetary gifts to be distributed to select first responders through a drawing orchestrated by the leaders in their agencies.
“We want to especially thank General Vernon B. Lewis for his generosity and support of the Prayer Force to make this happen,” said Sims.
“We wish we could do it for everybody, but we can’t,” Sims expressed to the department heads. “So, y’all will draw names and hand those out to your guys and let them all know how much we appreciate them, what they do, and what they do for our communities, especially during this Christmas time; and that we pray for them every day.
“We just want them to know how much we appreciate them,” he said.
Local leaders expressed their gratitude.
“You’d be amazed at how much $250 will help some of these guys,” said Harrison County Sheriff-Elect Brandon “BJ” Fletcher.
Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth echoed his sentiments, sharing how appreciative they are.
“That’s a big deal because, nowadays, not everybody supports law enforcement and thanks them,” the police chief said. “That makes it even more (special) when the officers can see that, no matter what agency they work – fire department, police department, the sheriff’s office, the state police...”
Fletcher concurred, expressing how the Prayer Force continues to be a blessing.
“The Prayer Force has done a great job in backing first responders … law enforcement,” said Fletcher. “Year after year after year, y’all never give up. It gets better and better.”
Judge Sims noted the agencies have the Prayer Force’s wholehearted support.
“You see people talking about defunding the police and law enforcement; and that’s just not the attitude here in Harrison County. That’s just the opposite,” said Sims. “We want to support you guys. We want you to know we appreciate you and love each and every one of you and certainly thank you for your service to so many people, that you don’t even know.”
The mission of Marshall Prayer Force is to organize Christians in the community who will commit to honor, through daily prayer, members of local police and fire departments, sheriff’s office, state troopers, game wardens, 911 dispatchers, and volunteer first responders.
The Marshall Prayer Force extends the opportunity for Marshall and Harrison County residents to join the group as a prayer warrior. Through the program, prayer warriors agree to pray once a day for one or more first responders by name. Those interested in becoming a part of the ministry may call (903) 934-8067 to enlist and receive the name of their initial first responder to start praying for.