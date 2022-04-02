Community members and law enforcement representatives from all across Harrison County met for the annual Marshall Prayer Force banquet Friday at the Marshall Convention Center.
According to County Judge Chad Sims, Chairperson of the Prayer Force board of directors, this year marked the 21st anniversary of the event, which was started by founder Dee Farmer as a way to offer continuous prayers to local first responders.
“We want to blanket all of our first responders in prayers every day, that has always been the goal of our organization,” Sims said.
This year marked a special turning point for the organization, according to Sims, who announced that the group officially changed its name to the First Responder Prayer Force, so as to not alienate first responders outside of Marshall who want to participate in the program.
“We want every first responder outside of Marshall to know that we are covering them in our prayers as well,” Sims said.
During the event, organizers gave away 20 door prizes to local first responders, including items and money from Porky’s Smoke House, Jose Tequilas, Outback Steak House, Golden Corral, $150 worth of tools from Lowe's, and even an AR-12 gauge donated by Meadowbrook Funeral Home.
Special guest speaker Jon Graves, with the nonprofit organization Million Voices, spoke to attendees of the event about his faith-based voter organization work, as well as Million Voices, which is an online platform which makes contacting political representatives about specific faith-based issues easy.
“I want you to know how truly unique you are here in Marshall, Texas,” Graves said, “I have been all across the country, and it is truly something special to see a group of people gathered together in faith to build our law enforcement officers up, and not to tear them down.”
Graves encouraged those present not to shy away from local and national political issues that relate to the church, and to make their voices heard by contacting their representatives and letting them know how they feel.
“The church is the only thing that can change this country,” Graves said.
Community members also heard from Jim McKee, the Director of Crisis Response Ministry, during Friday’s event.
McKee spoke to those gathered about his personal experience with law enforcement and just how important the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect the community are.
“You are the people who rush forward to danger,” McKee said, “Thank you. Thank you so much for everything you do for our community.”
Golden Corral catered Friday’s event, with live music sung by Anne Leslie Tijerina and piano accompaniment by Melinda Boyd.