The Word of God filled the air of downtown Marshall on Thursday, as local leaders, law enforcement agencies, judicial officials and more joined Marshall Prayer Force in the organization’s annual observance of National Day of Prayer, hosted on the lawn of the Harrison County Historical Courthouse.
“We come together every first Thursday of May for National Day of Prayer and we meet on the campus here of the historical courthouse in Marshall, Texas,” said Flo Davis, member of Marshall Prayer Force.
During the observance, attendees are all assigned chapters to read aloud for one hour, 11 a.m. to noon, as they collectively recite the entire Bible – cover to cover.
“With that, we just want to permeate God’s word into the atmosphere, so everyone can hear what we’re doing,” said Davis.
Attendees also had the privilege of praying together and singing along to patriotic songs. Additionally, the prayer force extended an invitation to non-members to join them in their mission to cover local law enforcement in prayer.
“If you’re not a member of Marshall Prayer Force, we’d love to encourage you to do that,” said Davis. “All you have to do is commit one time a day to pray for a first responder.”
A host of first responders — representing various agencies including Marshall Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall Fire Department and Department of Public Safety — all flanked the east side of the courthouse lawn, uniting in prayer Thursday. Community members also joined in, reading their Bibles or Bible apps from the comfort of their lawn chairs, the courthouse steps and private areas of solitude around the historic structure.
“It’s open to the public and we encourage everyone to come,” said Davis.
Following scripture reading, local leaders led the audience in a word of prayer. Shawn Smith, pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church, prayed for governmental leaders, asking that God renew the minds of all those in America, especially those who are in governmental leadership.
“Let God’s word be the most influential thing that we hear, the most influential things that our politicians and our governmental leaders hear,” Smith prayed. “We lift up our national and local government.”
“We also lift up our economy, as we have been going through ups and downs over the past few years,” Smith added.
The pastor asked God to continue to bless this country.
“If you are going to reach the world for the gospel, Americans have to be the ones leading that charge,” he said.
Blair Blackburn, president of East Texas Baptist University, prayed for schools and colleges across the nation, particularly in Marshall and Harrison County.
“We thank you for the children, the students, the college students, elementary students, pre-K students that you have given to us in our school systems, that you have entrusted to us for their care, for their education,” Blackburn prayed as he also thanked God for protecting students from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Naming Marshall’s local colleges, public schools and private schools — one by one — Blackburn asked a special prayer for teachers as they teach and train students to be loving, kind, servant leaders and peacemakers for their campuses, communities and for the country.
“We pray for healing among our nations. We pray that it happens in the school systems,” said Blackburn. “One of the most diverse places in our countries is in our schools. We pray that you would unite our young people and let them be a model for the nation, for healing, for restoration, for unity.”
Ray Wilson, local representative for Senator Bryan Hughes’ office, uttered a prayer for the community.
“You have placed us here to reveal your love and to be a light in our community and to one another,” he prayed. “With that in mind, we pray for our community, first in Harrison County. We pray for County Judge Chad Sims, we pray for the commissioners court, for the sheriff and his department and for all the other elected officials, and all the administrative staff.”
Wilson also prayed for the smaller communities in the county, including Hallsville, east Longview, Harleton, Waskom, Elysian Fields, Scottsville, Woodlawn, Gill, Nesbitt and more.
“We pray for all the leaders of those communities, government leaders, church leaders and business leaders,” said Wilson. “We pray that we would trust in you with all of our heart, soul, mind, body and strength.”
James Webb, pastor of Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church in Marshall, offered prayer for local first responders.
Thanking God for being the ultimate first responder, Webb asked God to bless all local law enforcement and fire officials in the community.
“We now lift each one of those individuals up,” Webb prayed. “Even in today’s time, there are those first responders that are going into fiery furnaces, going into dark alleys and dark places…there are first responders that are working in hospitals and nursing homes, working in our community and they continue to respond in spite of the environment that might be existing.
“We just ask your covering upon them. Let them understand that not everyone is against them. Allow them to feel your presence as they do your work, as they strive to make a better Marshall,” said Webb.
Webb continued his prayer, asking for protection over all first responding agencies.
“We ask you to bless them and bless their families for many of them leave home in the middle of the night, unknowing if they will return,” said Webb. “We just ask that we would under-guard them with prayer.
“Allow this prayer force to not just exist on this National Day of Prayer, but every day, every moment that we’re remembering the first responders that you have given to us, to help our world be better,” he said.