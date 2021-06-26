“Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.”
— Philippians 4:6 ESV
This verse embraces all that the Marshall Prayer Troopers are about. They celebrated the 19th anniversary of gathering together in prayer on Friday with a reunion and memorial celebration.
The event, held in Annye’s Prayer Garden at 1403 Grafton in Marshall, gave the Marshall Prayer Troopers a chance to get together for the first time in more than a year since COVID-19 considerations fell into place.
“We honored the 13 members that we have lost since 2002,” organizer and member Annye Fisher said. Families were recognized at the event which had more than 35 individuals in attendance for prayer time and testimonies.
Those 13 members who passed away include Cinderella Haynes, Lucille High, Dorothy Jenkins, Inez Jenkins, Ruth King, Zephyr May, Castine Mosley, Hazel Price, Irma Rambo, Melvia Roach, Lena Rogers, Betty Sue Smith and Della Warfield.
The prayer troopers are comprised of numerous individuals whose main goal is to pray without ceasing for those in the community in need of prayer.
Prior to the pandemic, the group would visit nursing homes every Friday to pray and visit with residents. They would go to both Marshall Manor East and West along with Heritage House.
“We never missed until COVID came along,” she said. “We hope we can get started back again soon.”
The prayer garden itself is slightly older than the Marshall Prayer Troopers and opened a little before 2002. On the fifth Sunday of each month, the members meet in the garden to pray.
The garden is open to anyone to visit at any time and special events on Good Friday and around Christmas are often offered.