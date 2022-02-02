Marshall will play host this month to the only Texas performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” performed by the National Players, a nationally recognized theater organization.
The performance is scheduled for Memorial City Hall on Feb. 11, with the public performance scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Glenn Barnhart, director of MCH, said that the group will also host a 9:30 a.m. performance at the theater as part of MCH’s school time series, an educational outreach program.
The Marshall Regional Arts Council sponsored this month’s performance, which is part of a national tour of the traditional Shakespeare play by the National Players, with Marshall as the only planned stop in Texas.
“There’s mischief and magic in the forest as The National Players bring their modern adaption of William Shakespeare’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ to Memorial City Hall,” Barnhart wrote in a press release.
The Shakespearean performance is a well-known comedy, where fairies, thespians and runaway lovers all find themselves wandering the forest at night. With the fairy king and queen scheming, the lovers escaping and the troupe of actors hastily rehearsing a show for the duke’s wedding the next day, there’s something in the classic story for everyone to enjoy.
“Get lost in the forest with the National Players in the most epic romantic entanglement of all time. A magical comedy that’s fun for children and adults alike,” Barnhart said.
Tickets for the show start at $20, with children and student tickets at half-price. Community members can purchase tickets or get more information on upcoming shows at www.memorialcityhall.com or call the Box Office at (903) 934-7992.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is presented in association with 92.3 The Depot, QX-FM, AMI Radio Group, the News Messenger and KMHT 103.9.
About the Performers
Celebrating its 72nd season, National Players is a unique ensemble bringing innovative theater to communities large and small across the United States. Founded in 1949, National Players stimulates youthful imagination and critical thinking by presenting classic plays in invigorating ways for modern audiences.
National Players is the hallmark outreach program of Olney Theatre Center, a Helen Hayes Award-winning theater in suburban Washington, D.C. A model for artistic collaboration and national education outreach, National Players embodies the Olney Theatre Center educational pedagogy: to unleash the creative potential in audiences and artists and to stimulate individual empowerment.
National Players works to exemplify these goals by presenting self-sustained productions of Shakespeare and other classics to learners of all ages and in all environments. Through performances and integrated educational programs, National Players empowers these learners to build stronger communities through artistic collaboration.
National Players has performed in 41 states; in the White House; and for the American military in Europe, Asia and the Arctic Circle. Committed to artistic excellence and community engagement, National Players has brought literature to life for nearly three million people.