Community members are preparing for the 33rd annual Wonderland of Lights and the annual Lighted Christmas Parade deadline is nearing as lights go up on the historic Harrison County Courthouse.
The entry fee for the Christmas parade is $25 and entries must be received no later than Friday, Nov. 29 by 5 p.m.
This year’s celebration is titled “Christmas Around the World” and will be hosted in downtown Marshall, where the Historic Harrison County Courthouse sits in the center of the festival.
Located in the center of Whetsone Square, the 1901 Courthouse was designed by J. Riely Gordon, and it remains one of the most famous buildings in Texas.
According to Rachel Skowronek, Main Street Manager, the most festive event of the season is the Lighted Christmas Parade, which will take place on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.
Awards will be given to the following categories: Best School Band, Best Lighted Agricultural, Best Equine, Best Lighted Truck, Peppiest Marching, Best Lighted Car, Most Unique, and Best Lighted Overall.
Applications are available online and can be dropped off to the Visitors Center at 211 N. Washington Ave. during regular hours. There is no entry fee for school groups.
Last years parade winners include: the Air Force JROTC Marching Band for best band, the Rusty Lugnutz Car Club for the best lighted agricultural or antique entry, the Dayspring Therapeutic Equestrian Center for best equine, the Little Angels Learning Center for the best lighted truck with a trailer, The Marshall Junior High Cheer team for the peppiest entry, the Platinum Collision and Towing company for the best lighted car or truck, Bear Creek Smokehouse for the most unique entry and the ESD 3 Fire Rescue for overall best lighted entry.
The route for the 2019 parade will start at First United Methodist, head North one block on Lafayette, Left on East Austin for two blocks, proceed two blocks on North Washington, Left on West Burleson, Left on North Wellington for three blocks, then left and will pass the judges on the North side of the Harrison County Courthouse, and exit down South Bolivar.
The 200 and 300 block of North Washington will be foot traffic only, with the parking being closed on Friday evening. No overnight parking will be allowed.
Wonderland of Lights will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 29 on Tuesday through Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Special events are sprinkled throughout the season including Wassail Walk, Tigers on Ice, Jingle Bell Run, Outdoor Christmas Market, Wonderland of Sites, Story Fest and Matinees at Memorial City Hall.
All special events are on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., unless otherwise noted. There is no admission cost and activity ticket prices vary.
“Wonderland of Lights would not have made it this far without the contributions and generous support of the community. There is an opportunity for any group, business or individual to get involved this year. We are still seeking corporate sponsors,” Skowronek said.
For sponsorship and volunteer details contact Main Street at wonderland@marshalltexas.net or 903-702-7777.
Follow Wonderland of Lights on Facebook and online at www.WonderlandOfLights.com for up-to-date details on the event and schedule changes.