The Marshall community is already gearing up for the holiday season, with a number of pop-up markets planned throughout the city in the month of November.
Community members are organizing markets to support local small business owners and vendors as everyone prepares to start purchasing their holiday gifts.
Misfit Market Saturday, Nov. 6
This weekend, Black Bird Bathhouse and The General Store in downtown Marshall will be co-hosting the Misfit Market, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside in downtown Marshall.
Black Bird Bathhouse owner Raven Lenz said that the event is a monthly market, that was created based off of the idea by Tim Huff and Marty Vaughn.
“We were talking about all of the businesses that have a lot of cool things to offer in Marshall, but that don’t have a store front they can display in,” Lenz said.
Saturday’s event will feature a wide range of vendors, including Mixed Vibes, D’s T’s and more, Craft Lion, Blue Moon Farms, Addictions by Rhonda, The Bling Slinger, Shine with Shannon, Lollipop Designs and more.
Community members will be able to shop the wide range of homemade products, produced by local small business owners. Products include resign jewelry and self protection equipment, t-shirts, home décor items, jams, jellies, crocheted items and more.
“We are excited to have everyone come out and see what we have to offer here in Marshall,” Lenz said.
Starr Home Food Truck Night, Pop-Up Market, Nov. 12
The Starr Family Home State Historic Site will be hosting a food truck night with a pop-up market from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 on the house grounds.
Mega Bites Sliders food truck will be on site selling food throughout the event, in addition to a wide range of local vendors.
The event will feature vendors from Marshall, including Foodies Tasting Room, Barbara Tyler art, Home Oven and more.
Educator Rachel Driskill said that the idea for the event was to bring the community out to enjoy the historical site, as well as help to promote local businesses and other organizations.
Fall Pop-Up Market, Nov. 20
Tina Iliff with Grace Hill Design Company organized a Fall Pop-Up Market for Nov. 20 at 1005 E. Burleson St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Iliff said that this is the first market she has organized, with the goal of promoting a wide array of local vendors, as well as give the community the opportunity to get started on their holiday shopping.
She said that all of the vendors are Marshall locals, and will all offer handmade crafts for sale during the event.
Vendors will be selling handmade knit and crocheted items, wood work and epoxy crafts, tumblers, handmade soaps and other bath products, home décor items, jewelry and more.
Dessert items as well as hot chocolate and hot apple cider will also be available during the event.
“Were very excited,” Iliff said, “I want to show off our local vendors because there are a lot of them out there that people might not even know about.”
Indoor Christmas Arts and Crafts Market, Nov. 27
Panola College and the Marshall Regional Arts Council are working together to host an Indoor Christmas Arts and Crafts market on Nov. 27 this year at the Marshall Place Gallery from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Amanda Clements with both Panola College and MRAC said that the event will coincide with the group’s reception for its Christmas-themed art show, which will feature art work themed around a traditional Christian Christmas nativity scene.
The art work will be on display throughout the market for community members to enjoy, with a number of the artists participating in the show on site selling their work.
Additionally, Clements said that the event will also have vendors offering unique gift ideas for the holiday season, including a number of local craftsmen.
The Wiley College Choice, lead by Gregory McPherson, will also be on site, performing for the community members who attend the event.
Clements said that she is still taking applications for vendors, as well as artists for the Christmas show through Nov. 19. Community members interested in participating in the show or the market can contact Clements at her email address aclements@panola.edu.
Sip and Shop Market, Nov. 27
Foodie Tasting Room and Square Nutrition in Downtown Marshall are co-hosting a sip and shop market on Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Owner of Foodie Tasting Room Amelia Rabalais said that the event has no vendor fee, and was created as a way to promote local businesses in Marshall.
Vendors selling items such as jewelry, wood works and home décor, candles, and more with be on sale during the event.
Black Coffee Records will also participate in the event, with vendors lined up down North Washington Street in Marshall from Square Nutrition, past Foodie Tasting Room all the way down to the new record store.
Rabalais said that the group is still taking in new vendors, who can contact her at (318) 230-0339 for more information or to sign up for a spot. All vendors must sign up before Nov. 15, as well as have their tables set up and ready for the event by 9:45 a.m. that morning.