The Marshall community is preparing for the first week of December with a full weekend of holiday events planned.
Along with the classic Wonderland of Lights festival and the newly opened Piney Park Christmas attraction, a number of holiday events are planned for Marshall this weekend for the community to enjoy.
Memorial City Hall
Memorial City Hall is waiving ticket fees by offering discount family packages for its two Christmas presentations this weekend. Family Four Packs will be available for the showing of the movie “The Grinch” and for Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
To get discount tickets, go to www.memorialcityhall.com and click on the event you wish to attend. Then enter the word “family” in the promo code to access the discount tickets. Community members must purchase four tickets to get the discount price.
The memorial city hall will present the classic Christmas movie “The Grinch” on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m., where community members can watch as The Grinch attempts to undermine the annual Christmas celebration at Whoville with the help of his loyal dog and reindeer. A $20 Family Four Pack is available for the show.
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. Crowds will celebrate the true Spirit of Christmas with this brand new, original production filled with haunting special effects and heartfelt sentiment. With script adaptation, direction and a flawless performance as Scrooge by award-winning 40-year theater veteran Scott Severance, this new adaptation of Dickens’ ever popular classic fills the stage with first class professional actors, lush costumes, stunning sets and puppetry, song and dance, a heavy dose of humor and a timeless message.
With the music of 26 traditional carols of the season woven throughout this classic tale, A Christmas Carol is the perfect way to begin the holiday festivities in your community. The event is sponsored by VeraBank, with children and student tickets half-price. Tickets start at $40 for adults or $99 for a Family Four Pack with the discount code.
For tickets to all shows go to www.memorialcityhall.com or call the MCH Box Office at (903) 934-7992.
Photos with Santa at Foodie Tasting Room
Santa Clause is coming to town, and visiting Foodie Tasting Room on Dec. 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. for pictures with Santa.
Owner Amelia Rabalais said that the event will feature cookies and hot chocolate for the community to enjoy, as well as an early chance to sit down one-on-one with the big man.
“It will be fun, we are excited to have something fun and festive to do this year,” Rabalais said.
Community members are welcome to attend the public event at 314 N. Washington Ave. in Marshall this weekend, sponsored by both Foodie Tasting Room and Square Nutrition.
Lighted Christmas Parade at Wonderland of Lights
Wonderland of Lights, in conjunction with the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, is hosting the city’s Lighted Christmas Parade this year.
The event will be held on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. at the Historical Harrison County Courthouse Square in downtown Marshall.
Community members can gather downtown in Marshall on Saturday to enjoy the parade, which will feature an array of floats from community organizations.
Participants will have fully light up parade floats, adorned with holiday lights, for the whole community to enjoy. Attendance is free and community members are encouraged to come out and enjoy the weekend festivities at Wonderland of Lights after the parade wraps up.