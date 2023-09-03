Boogie Woogie is coming back to Marshall this month in a major way, with plans for the first Boogie Woogie festival taking place in Marshall on Sept. 16-17.
The new festival will play on the historical roots of Boogie Woogie, which is a musical style that harkens back to music that was created by Marshall’s Black citizens using the sounds of the railway as inspiration to a new type of music full of strong beats.
Boogie Woogie has, since that time, inspired and incorporated itself into a wide range of other genres, including in country, gospel, blues, jazz, rock and so much more.
“Marshall and the surrounding areas have played a vital but largely under-appreciated role in the evolution of many of the styles of music that are so popular today throughout the world. We want people from all over to learn about the rich musical heritage of this area, and have a great time in the process,” said Alan Loudermilk.
Loudermilk is one of the members of the newly-founded Boogie Woogie Corporation, which is the nonprofit tasked with the creation of the festival.
The first festival is an outdoor festival-style music event, planned for noon to dusk, on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17. It will be family-friendly, with something to do for all ages.
A special performance by the students of the Marshall Fine Arts Academy, led by Elena Sleazina, will take place during the event, as well as a gospel performance to kick off Sunday performances.
Additional artists to perform throughout the event include Jason D. Williams, Linda Gail Lewis, Wayne Hancock, Katie Shore, Scott Biram and, of course, Marshall’s own Dale Watson and the Lone Stars.
Loudermilk said that the original idea for a festival actually came from Watson, who has worked to make the festival a reality along with performing in it himself.
“Our first Boogie Woogie Fest will be a great opportunity to celebrate Boogie Woogie with a day of fun and amazing music right here in Marshall. The influences of Boogie Woogie can be heard in so much of the music that we hear today, and these artists will bring that to life,” Watson said.
No one genre of music will be represented during the event, according to Loudermilk, who said that the range of music that was inspired by Boogie Woogie will be represented at the event, leaving something for every music taste to enjoy.
Along with a wide range of music performed throughout the event, Loudermilk said that a kid’s zone will also be available during the festival. That will include a bounce house, face painting and even an instrument petting zoo.
The petting zoo is a unique experience, where children and their families can visit a tent where a wide range of instruments will be available for them to try. A musician will even be on site to help children learn how to properly use the instruments, and to try out whatever they like.
“We are hoping this will hopefully inspire our next generation of musicians, and maybe let some kids get the chance to get their hands on some instruments they have never seen or tried before,” Loudermilk said.
Chicken bingo will also be played throughout the festival, along with a range of food trucks on site for the community to enjoy during the event.
Additional information and updates will be available on the festival website, boogiewoogie.org. Anyone with interest in supporting the Boogie Woogie Fest, including music lovers, vendors and sponsors, can send requests via email to info@boogiewoogie.org.