Marshall Main Street is making the last preparations for the 33rd annual Wonderland of Lights Christmas celebration kicking off Nov. 27.
Main Street Manager Rachel Skouronek said that the event will feature a number of new features along with classic events.
“We are excited about adding new things, but we are also very excited about the classic events that have become a staple to the community here in Marshall,” Skouronek said.
She said that the group plans to feature the newly renovated Memorial City Hall with two movie matinee showings during the annual event.
The group will show “A Christmas Story” on December 15 and “The Grinch” on December 22, both at 3:30 p.m. All tickets for both showings will be available online.
“We are so excited about Memorial City Hall being open and being able to introduce the community to the new venue.” Skouronek said. “Hopefully people will get to see the venue and get excited about coming back to Memorial City Hall for more shows.”
Also new this year is a train that will travel between Longview and Marshall allowing community members to travel to Wonderland of Lights in a fun and creative way.
Skouronek said that the train will run four days and is currently sold out. Though Visit Longview created a waiting list for any interested community members.
“It’s a great way to partner with Amtrak and Longview to showcase both of our great towns,” Skouronek said.
To access the waiting list call Visit Longview at 903-753-3281.
Along with new additions Wonderland of Lights will also feature the classic wonderland exhibits.
The event will kick off Nov. 27 with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m.
Nov. 30 will be the Wassail Walk, with community members voting on the people’s choice of the best local wassail.
The free event is a part of Small Business Saturday, and community members will go home with mugs and bags that celebrate local business.
“67 cents to every dollar spent in Marshall stays in the community.” Skouronek said. “It’s great to see everyone come out and support our local business owners.”
On Dec. 1 Tigers on Ice will happen at 4:45 p.m. downtown.
The annual Christmas Parade will take place downtown on Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m.
The theme of the parade is Christmas Around the World and awards will be given to the following categories: Best School Band, Best Lighted Agricultural, Best Equine, Best Lighted Truck, Peppiest Marching, Best Lighted Car, Most Unique, and Best Lighted Overall.
The parade route will start at First United Methodist, head North one block on Lafayette, Left on East Austin for two blocks, proceed two blocks on North Washington, Left on West Burleson, Left on North Wellington for three blocks, then left and will pass the judges on the North side of the Harrison County Courthouse, and exit down South Bolivar. A map of the route is available online.
The Jingle bell 5K and 1M run will take place on Dec. 10 and the outdoor Christmas market will take place Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wonderland of Sights will take place Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Story Fest will take place Dec. 28 during the same time.
Wonderland of Lights will run Tuesdays through Sundays 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays 4 to 10 p.m.
For more information on the event go to www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/wonderland-of-lights.