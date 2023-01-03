After a year of working and thousands of hours put in to planning musical events in Marshall, the city has announced that it has been officially recognized as Texas Music Friendly by the governor’s office, with a reception planned for the honors on Jan. 13.
City Tourism Director Dan Duke said that the city began to look into applying for the recognition earlier this year, forming a committee of interested community members who worked to engage with the governor’s office in completing the process.
The board members worked through completing state requirements, including going through workshop and attending conferences. Board member Steven McFarland joined Duke just a few months ago as the two attended a Dallas based Texas Music Friendly conference and received confirmation that the city will receive the honor.
“It’s important because in my opinion music is the thing that bring people together, it always brings people together no matter who they are or what demographic they are from,” Duke said. “It also draws on our history here with Boogie Woogie. Marshall has always been a music town.”
Representatives from the governor’s office will be present in Marshall, where a reception will be held at the Marshall Convention Center.
Tickets for the event are for sale now for $45 and include the cost of dinner catered by Bear Creek Smokehouse, as well as attendance to the four planned performances for the evening.
Local stars Pepper Holt, Wes Jeans and Jake Williams will all perform during the event, with Trace Ellington planned to headline the show.
Ellington, Duke Ellington’s grandson, will perform for the community, resurrecting sounds comparable to Sly and The Family Stone, Curtis Mayfield and Jimi Hendrix.
“As a branch of the Ellington family tree, Trace is blessed with a diverse heritage that serves as a strong foundation for his music. His multi-talents as a singer, songwriter, and producer only enhances his unique compilations. In addition, Trace’s commanding stage presence is supported by his mastery of various instruments including keyboard, drum, guitar and bass,” the city said.
Duke added that the event will feature a dance floor, and will have drinks available for purchase.
Additional information about the event as well as to purchase tickets community members can visit the City of Marshall Texas’s Eventbrite page.