The Rev. Monsignor Zach Kunnakkattuthara continues to leave an impact on Marshall and the surrounding areas through his unmatched dedication to service in the community for almost the last 30 years.
In 1996, Kunnakkattuthara was assigned to the Diocese of Tyler, and in 2015 he was reassigned to Marshall where he still serves today. He is responsible for three churches, Immaculate Conception Church in Jefferson, St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Waskom and St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall.
“What I understood from my experiences is when you dedicate your life to the salvation of people, they love it and they accept you,” said Kunnakkattuthara. “I understood that was my calling. So I followed that.”
Kunnakkattuthara was born in South India. He served as an altar server during Mass while he was in grade school. During that time, he slowly became inspired to live his life like the priest. For years he worked under the leadership of a priest as he learned more and more about the Catholic religion, which motivated him to become a priest himself.
Right after graduating high school, Kunnakkattuthara joined a seminary.
“I was watching the priest,” he explained. “All of what he was doing and saying and things like that. So I slowly developed an attraction to that sort of life.”
In the Catholic Church, priests are assigned to a parish or a church by a bishop, and the priest will usually serve at the church for at least two years. If they find a passion for the church, then they will complete a six-year term. Terms can be renewed by the diocese’s bishop. Kunnakkattuthara first worked as a priest in South India before being transferred to North India to help build up their charity efforts. He would work there for 21 years.
When he first joined the diocese in North India, there were only five priests there. By the time he left the diocese, the number had grown to almost 40 priests in the district. Kunnakkattuthara was ready to move on to new challenges, and so he requested to be transferred.
“We didn’t need that many priests there,” said the pastor. “We didn’t have much to work. So I told my bishop that it’s time for us to move out.”
In the Catholic religion, priests move to areas where there is a need, he said.
“So I was told by the priest who was already working here in the United States that there is a need for a priest here and he gave me the Diocese of Tyler. He gave me all the things I needed to get a visa, and so I applied to the bishop in Tyler.”
Kunnakkattuthara would move from North India to Tyler, where he was assigned a church in the city of Palestine. He would serve there for 20 years.
After 20 years in Palestine, Kunnakkattuthara was asked by the bishop if he was ready for a change.
“I said yes,” he recalled. “So I was given Marshall. So I came here.”
Kunnakkattuthara has been in Marshall ever since.
Part of his work includes visiting with elderly residents and others who are sick and cannot physically make it to church. Kunnakkattuthara takes time out of most of his days to talk with these people and give them a word from God. Some of his visits are to those in critical condition.
“For a couple of years I was going to visit a lady and she was living all by herself,” said Kunnakkattuthara. “When I rang the doorbell, she came to open the door and she was bathed in blood. I was shocked to see her in that condition. I asked what happened, she said she hit something in the room and then she fell and got wounds on the body, but she was breathing. I didn’t know what to do.”
Kunnakkattuthara called his secretary to help the woman change clothes and wash before, then they took her to the hospital.
“I really felt so good for doing that,” he said. “If I had not been there, Lord only knows what would have happened to her. She would not have called 911.”
He is currently working on building a parish hall for the church in Jefferson. He wants a community hall so that if people want to gather for a function they will have a place to do it.
“When I first knew that there was no parish hall is when I wanted to have a Thanksgiving meal for all the pedestrians together, and they said ‘Father we cannot have it because we do not have a place for it.’ I said ‘OK, we need to build one then.’ So we started planning on that and we’re building it now,” he said.
Residents are encouraged to call St. Joseph Catholic Church for information on baptism or marriage at (903) 935-2536. Confessions take place on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. for Spanish-speaking residents and then Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. for English-speaking residents.