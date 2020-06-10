To mark the day of George Floyd’s funeral service, Marshall Against Violence (MAV), in partnership with other local protest organizers, put together a protest against police brutality at the Harrison County Courthouse in Marshall Tuesday.
Over 50 people showed up to the event, where MAV president Demetria McFarland said thanked the community for its continued support.
“I am my brothers’ keeper, and I am George Floyd, we all are,” McFarland said to the crowd. “It is our job to make sure that these issues do not persist to the next generation.”
To kick off the protest community members knelt on the courthouse lawn for 2 mins and 53 secs, the amount of time George Floyd was seen lying motionless on the ground, still being held down by Minneapolis police officers.
Immediately after kneeling the group marched around the courthouse, chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “Say his name, George Floyd” among other chants.
McFarland called for change, both in Marshall and nationally, and outlined her plans to travel to Minneapolis to speak to the mayor of the city and express Marshall’s support.
“I don’t feel right just staying here. What we are doing here is so important, its crucial, but I want to go up there and tell the mayor that they have support event from Marshall, Texas,” McFarland said.
She said that she is working with the MPD and Harrison County to host a community event in July where people are able to bring their concerns and questions immediately to Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth.
Carruth said in a previous statement made by MPD that they are in support of the protests and condemn the actions of the officers involved in Floyd’s death. He also said that anyone in the community with concerns about MPD should contact him directly with information, and he will look into it.
Along with planning upcoming events McFarland and other protesters had one underlying message, go out and vote.
“There is only one way we can go out and get change, real change, and that is to go make our feelings and out voices heard and vote,” she said.
For assistance with voting in Harrison County or for more information on your current registration status go to http://harrisoncountytexas.org/elections/.