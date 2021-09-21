The Marshall Public Library and Harrison County Elections Office conducted a joint voter registration drive Monday, encouraging residents to register to vote by the Oct. 4 deadline for the upcoming November election.
“This is for people who have not registered before, or who have moved or had changes in their location or who have not voted within the last two years,” explained volunteer Lou Gaw.
Gaw along with fellow volunteer, Brenda Donaldson, manned the voter registration drive from 2 to 4 p.m., Monday, providing information on voter registration, along with sample ballots to view.
For the Nov. 2 election, there will be the Constitutional Amendment Election, as well as the county’s election for the Harrison County Assistance District (CAD). The proposed creation of the CAD may impose a sales and use tax in areas outside of incorporated cities, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.
New Diana ISD also has a proposition election on the ballot.
“We’ve got 40 different ballots in this election,” Elections Administrator Donald Robinette noted previously. “Some of them have the Harrison County Assistance District on it for the people that live in the unincorporated area; and two precincts have a proposition from the New Diana Independent School District.
“The biggest ballot has got 12 races on it, because it’s got eight propositions from the state, one from the county and one from the school,” Robinette said.
Gaw urges all to take the time to especially educate themselves on the eight proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot, which will be voted on statewide.
“They need to read up on the amendments to see what they are about,” said Gaw. “They need to read about the amendments ahead of time. Don’t wait ‘til you go down to vote.
“They can pick up sample ballots,” she said. “You’ve got to think about them and see what they mean.”
The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming election is Oct. 4. New voters must be registered at least 30 days before an election to vote in that particular election.
“If you already have voted and have a voter card, you are registered,” officials advised. “You will remain registered for as long as you continue to vote (regularly) and have not moved or committed a felony. If you move, let us know.”
According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, Texans will have the opportunity to approve the following amendments with a majority vote:
Proposition 1 (HJR 143): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”
Proposition 2 (HJR 99): “The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”
Proposition 3 (SJR 27): “The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”
Proposition 4 (SJR 47): “The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
Proposition 5 (HJR 165): “The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”
Proposition 6 (SJR 19): “The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”
Proposition 7 (HJR 125): “The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”
Proposition 8 (SJR 35): “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”