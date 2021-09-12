As part of the recent 2021 “Tails & Tales” summer reading program at Marshall Public Library, adults were offered the opportunity to make dog and cat tug toys as well as blankets to be donated to Marshall Pet Adoption Center. Library staff members recently visited the new center and presented staff with about 60 fur-friendly items created by the community.
Community members wishing to help the adoption center may donate items on the center’s wish list. Items needed include bleach, laundry soap, puppy and kitten food, puppy pee pads, puppy and kitten formula, small heating pads, and Dawn dish soap. Donations can be dropped off at 2502 E. Travis Street.
The Marshall Pet Adoption Center is open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday. For more information about the center, visit https://www.marshalltexas.net/159/Animal-Control or call (903) 935-4530.
For information about Marshall Public Library events, individuals are encouraged call the library at (903) 935-4465, visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.orgor email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org.