Community members can settle down to a cozy date with a book throughout February thanks to the Marshall Public Library, who is once again hosting its annual Blind Date with a book event this month.
Any time this month, community members can visit the library and check out one of their blind date with a book options, which are wrapped with descriptions on the covers to hide the images.
The idea is to stop judging a book by its cover and take a chance on a story based on its content alone.
Any community member who participates in the program throughout February will receive a packet of M&M’s candy with check out. If participants finish the book, and use the book mark given with it to rate it, and return both the book and bookmark to the library, they can also be entered to win an additional prize.
Community members can participate by heading to the Marshall Public Library any time during regular business hours, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.’ and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More information on this and other ongoing programs at the library can be found at www.facebook.com/MarshallPublicLibrary/.