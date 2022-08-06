The Marshall Public Library hosted Carter BloodCare on Friday, holding a community blood drive during the day at the library’s community gold room.
“We are more than just books here at the library,” said Anna Lane, library director, “We want to really be a hub of community engagement.”
This is the fourth time the library has held the event, according to organizer and librarian Miranda Chapman, who said that the event was a way to benefit both the library and the community.
“We love anything that gets more people into the library, people who wouldn’t usually be here,” Chapman said, “It also really benefits Carter Bloodcare.”
Carter Bloodcare provides blood and blood products for the East Texas area, with the company stating that there is currently an urgent need for certain blood type donations.
O-blood donors are in critical demand right now, with A-, B- and platelet donations in critical demand nationally as well.
“We have the space here, and we love to host events that will benefit the community,” Lane said.