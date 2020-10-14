The Marshall Public library is hosting a book-tacular Halloween pumpkin decorating competition this week, open for anyone to participate in.
Jennifer Weaver-Jones, the Public Services Librarian in Marshall, said that the library hosted a similar competition about three years ago.
“The staff decided that this year was a good year to revive the event,” she said.
Community members interested in participating can decorate any pumpkin or gourd, without carving it, with a book related theme.
Entries can be dropped off at the library before Oct. 19, and community members can come by and vote on their favorite entries.
10 entries have been made so far, according to Weaver-Jones.
“We will be asking city staff and the public to come by the library between Oct. 20 — 30 to vote for their favorite pumpkin. The public can also vote on their favorite pumpkin created by the staff,” Weaver-Jones said.
The competition will be judged in three categories, people’s choice, library staff choice and city staff choice.
Community members are encouraged to participate either individually or as a family.
“We will have BOOKtacular prizes, such as gift cards and books, for winners in three categories,” Weaver-Jones said. “The staff who created the favorite pumpkin as deemed by voters will get bragging rights until next year’s contest.”
For more information on the competition go to the library’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallPublicLibrary.