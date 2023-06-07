Families from all across Marshall gathered together at the Marshall Public Library on Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of summer and the library’s summer reading program.
Library staff, led by new director Terri Nalls, hosted a huge range of activities for children and their families to participate in during the special event.
Activities include face painting and tie dye crafts that children and their families were able to make at no cost during the event.
Children were able to go into the library’s Gold Room to try out Zumba classes as well, which ran for the whole event and was created for children of all ages to participate in.
Additionally, Nalls handed out free popcorn through the event to community members in attendance, with a number of free indoor and outdoor games and other activities available throughout the day.
Children and their families were also able to pick up their summer reading program bookmark, which families use to keep track of how much reading each child does throughout the summer.
Families can bring the bookmarks back to the library to redeem them for prizes throughout the summer reading program, which runs through July this year.
Adults were also able to sign up for the annual summer reading program, picking up their own program bookmarks during the event. Adults who redeem their bookmarks will be entered into raffle drawings throughout the event this year.
The library has a huge range of activities planned throughout the summer for the annual program, for children of all ages and their families to enjoy.
Community member can keep up with what the library has planned by visiting the city website at www.marshalltexas.net.
Planned Events
The annual summer reading program is for everyone, according to Nalls, from ages 0 to adults, with special programs planned for teens and tweens.
The 4- to 10-year-old story and more program will take place every Wednesday throughout the month at 10:30 a.m. The regular LEGO fun! program for children of all ages will also take place every Friday at 10:30 a.m. throughout the month at the library.
Special Tween Tuesday events will also kick off on June 13, and run every Tuesday through the end of June at 10:30 a.m.
The library will also host a showing of the movie “Bad Guys” starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the library.
Additional special programs are planned throughout the month, including a Lets Move! Program, a Lets Paint! Program, and even a Lets Act! Program.