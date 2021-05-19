The Marshall Public Library has officially opened registration for community members interested in participating in the annual Summer Reading program this week.
The program is scheduled to run from June 7 through July 30 this year, with Library Director Anna Lane stating that the full schedule of events for the program is not yet available, but will be soon.
This year’s program is titled “Tails and Tales” and will feature a mixture of outdoor, virtual and take home events and crafts for children and their families to enjoy safely.
The library’s plans include Zumba at City Park, weekly packets for families to take home, with crafts and other activities, as well as a number of other pop-up events for children, teen and adults.
Community members interested in registering for the event can go to www.marshalltexas.net/186/Marshall-Public-Library to register online or to go to the library at 300 S Alamo Blvd. to register in person.
More information on the program schedule will be updated at www.marshallnewsmessenger.com when it becomes available.