The Marshall Public Library is planning a special treat for its preschool age patrons this October with four special outdoor storytime events planned for every Thursday throughout the month.
The first of these outdoor story time events will be held today, at 10:30 a.m. at City Park, with the next two events planned for Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.
Children’s librarian Felicia Maden said that the events were created as a way to get children and their families outside for the regular story reading event, to offer a change of scenery.
“I really wanted to do something that was going to get everyone outdoors this month,” she said.
Maden, who joined the library in June, said that September was the first time that she has been able to start holding the regular storytime program after COVID-19 shut it down for over a year.
The program is usually held twice a week on Wednesday and Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Marshall Public Library, focusing on offering preschool age children literary enrichment.
The weekly storytime event held on Wednesdays will be the same indoor reading event that community members have grown used to, with Thursday’s story times this month relocated to City Park.
The fourth storytime event will be extra special, with Maden saying that the regular story time planned for Oct. 28 will be held at the Starr Family Home Historic Site, located at 407 W. Travis St.
This event will feature the regular storytime activities themed around the upcoming holiday, with some trick or treating potentially being offered as well.
“It’s gonna be a lot of silly spooky fun for the kids,” Maden said.
She said that since the library has reopened a number of its children, teen and adult programs in September the number of attendees has fallen from its pre-pandemic numbers.
“I hope that this helps get the word out, and lets people know that we do have these programs going on again,” Maden said.
Library Director Anna Lane said that the library also has plans for a number of other October events, including its regular pumpkin decorating competition.
More details on the competition as well as other events planned by the Marshall Public Library can be found on their website at www.marshalltexas.net/186/Marshall-Public-Library.