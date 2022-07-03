The Marshall Public Library will once again offer summer passports to individuals and families who are looking for a little adventure.
Participants are invited to find 15 letters located in and around downtown Marshall and write the letter in the designated spot on the passport.
Once all the letters are located, participants are tasked with correctly unscrambling the letters to decipher a secret message.
Those who do so correctly will receive a goody bag of prizes provided by the Friends of a Public Library.
Letters will be located at Black Coffee Records, Chamber of Commerce, City Hall, City Park, East Texas Office Supply, Foodie Tasting Room, Harrison County Historical Museum, Joe Pine Coffee Co., Memorial City Hall, Michelson Museum of Art, Marshall Public Library, Square Nutrition, Starr Family Home, T&P Train Depot and Museum, and Telegraph Park.
The Summer Passport Program will run through Friday, August 12. For more information, individuals may call the library at (903) 935-4465, visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.org, or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org.