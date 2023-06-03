Starting next week and running through the end of July, the Marshall Public Library will host its annual summer reading program, kicking off with a party this Tuesday at the library.
The Summer Celebration kick-off party will be 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, with Director Terri Nalls saying that the program will have something for everyone to enjoy.
This year’s programs will feature special activities for children of all ages to enjoy during the kick-off party, including signing up the entire family for summer reading.
The annual summer reading program is for everyone, according to Nalls, from ages 0 to adults, with special programs planned for teens and tweens.
“We have so much prepared this year, something everyone can enjoy,” she said.
The 4- to 10-year-old story and more program will take place every Wednesday throughout the month at 10:30 a.m. The regular LEGO fun! program for children of all ages will also take place every Friday at 10:30 a.m. throughout the month at the library.
Special Tween Tuesday events will also kick off on June 13, and run every Tuesday through the end of June at 10:30 a.m. Nalls said that the program will feature a range of fun and activities to interest teens and tweens.
The library will also host a showing of the movie “Bad Guys” next week, starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the library. Additional special programs are planned throughout the month, including a Lets Move! Program, a Lets Paint! Program, and even a Lets Act! Program.
“We have a lot planned for summer reading, and a lot of special programs for families,” Nalls said.
She added that thesummer reading program is not just for children and teens either, and encouraged local adults to sign up for the program as well this year. Nalls said that the library will be hosting weekly raffles for the adult literacy challenge, and give out prizes to adults who complete their reading list.
Community members can learn more about what the Marshall Public Library has planned for its summer programming by visiting www.marhalltexas.net.