Recently, the Marshall Public Library was recognized again by the state and officially awarded accreditation from the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC).
The library has been able to maintain its accreditation status for over 30 years, through meeting established criteria from the TSLAC including areas of staffing, collection, expenditures, and services provided to the public.
Maintaining accreditation has a wide range of benefits for both the public library and its patrons, including the ability for community members to use their library cards to access the state wide interlibrary loan program.
This allows library patrons to not only check out books available at the Marshall Public library, but any book available in participating libraries across the state of Texas.
Libraries can also participate in the state’s Navigator ILL program, which provides a reimbursement to libraries for each loan through Navigator. They are also eligible for a subsidy towards the total TExpress statewide courier subscription costs should they choose to participate, according to the TSLAC.
Through accreditation library patrons also have access to over 70 digital resources offering legal forms, resources for small businesses, job help, and full-text articles from journals and newspapers free from the Marshall Public Library.
Accreditation also allows the library to receive support from TSLAC for the summer reading program for children and teens as well as other programs hosted by the library throughout the year.
Support comes in many forms, including access to apply to grant money from the TSLAC from its competitive grant program, which according to the state largely provides funds for specific program costs for accredited Texas Public Libraries.
Through this program, the Marshall Public Library was able to apply for funds for and receive 20 hot spots for library patrons to use, when they can check out to have access to internet at home to complete homework, search for jobs, connect with others and so much more.
Library staff also has the opportunity to access free continuing education courses through the accreditation program, which offer them the ability to grow and maintain their skills at no additional cost the Marshall Public Library.
For more information on what the Marshall Public Library has to offer individuals are encouraged call the library at (903) 935-4465 or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org.