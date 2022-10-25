The Marshall Public Library is in the midst of hosting its fourth annual Pumpkinpalooza Halloween pumpkin and gourd decorating contest, with voting open now to the public for its community choice award.
The competition is an annual event held by the library, with a new theme each year for pumpkin decorators to follow. Library Director Anna Lane said that this year’s theme is the ocean, with dozens of community members of any age dropping off sea inspired pumpkins during the last week at the library.
Pumpkins are officially on display now, and will remain on display through Oct. 31 at the library.
Community members are encouraged to stop by the library at 300 S. Alamo Blvd. to view the pumpkins and vote on their favorites, or to visit the library’s Facebook page to vote as well.
Community votes will determine this year’s departmental winner, with City of Marshall staff will also getting involved this year, choosing their own Marshall City Staff choice for the competition.
Winners will be officially announced by the library on Nov. 1, according to Lane, who said that both winners will receive a year’s worth of bragging rights and a trinket to memorialize the occasion.
For a calendar of library activities and events, community members can visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page. Individuals are also encouraged to call the library at (903) 935-4465 or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org for further information.