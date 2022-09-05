The Marshall Public Library is restarting its regular Wednesday storytime next week, while also adding a number of programs for elementary and school age children to their schedule.
Youth Services Manager Felicia Maden said that the public library’s regular Wednesday storytime will restart Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m., with the library’s afterschool LEGO’s program for school age children restarting as well next Wednesday from 3:30 to 5 p.m.
The library also has a number of new children’s programs on the roster for the upcoming months, including a new Book and Build event planned for every Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
“It will be similar to storytime, but it will be all about building, and we will only be reading one book each class,” Maden said.
She explained that for the new program, children will come to the library to read a building and construction-themed book, before getting the chance to build with blocks, boxes and more throughout the program.
“It’s all going to be about building, we may even draw some pictures of the buildings we create,” Maden said.
Also new this year, the Maden said that the library is planning a community outreach program where once a month Maden will host storytime at a different location in Marshall.
Next month’s event is already planned for the Michelson Museum of Art, with Maden stating that the library is partnering with the museum and Education Director Olivia Runnels, to host a book reading and craft for the event.
“We will have time to play during the event as well, and have access to the discovery play room at the museum,” Maden said.
The locations of the planned October through December events will be announced at a later date.
Then on Sept. 23, the library is planning to hold its first monthly Read, Draw and Snack event for home-schooled, school-aged children.
The event will center around the reading of one book, then enjoying drawing and snacking on food related to the day book.
Children will get drawing lessons from Art for kids hub, an online YouTube series utilized by the library for a number of art classes.
“We just want to help fill the need in the community, we have seen in Marshall a large increase in homeschool families recently, so we wanted to be sure to give them an event that is just for them,” Maden said.
Additional dates for the Read, Draw and Snack event are Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 this year.
More information on what the library has planned for the rest of the month can be found at its website at www.marshalltexas.net/186/Marshall-Public-Library.