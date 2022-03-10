The Marshall Public Library, located at 300 S. Alamo Blvd., will be hosting three upcoming healthcare related events, including a vaccine clinic, free blood pressure screenings and even a free Medicare education class this month.
Blood Pressure Screenings
East Texas Baptist University Teague School of Nursing students will be offering free blood pressure screenings for the community at the Marshall Public Library this month.
The screenings will take place on both Monday, March 14 and Monday, March 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to drop by during the event any time to receive a free screening.
Vaccine Clinic
The Marshall-Harrison County Health District will be offering a vaccine clinic for the community on Thursday, March 17 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Marshall Public Library.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (first and second shot), COVID-19 booster shot, pediatric COVID vaccine and the flu shot will be available free to those who qualify.
To be sure that you qualify, community members can call the health district at (903) 938-8338 for more information.
Medicare Educational Meeting
Community members are invited to a free Medicare educational meeting conducted by a Benefit Advisor specializing in Medicare at the Marshall Public Library March 22 at noon, and then again at 3 p.m.
During the meeting, community members can expect to better understand their options as they become eligible for Medicare benefits.
The advisor will cover the following information from the official Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services handbooks:
- Defining Medicare and its parts
- How and when to enroll in Medicare, as well as what happens if you are already on Medicare and Turning 65
- When you are allowed to change plans (Annual Enrollment and Special Enrollment Periods)
- Medicare health plan coverage choices (Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans)
- Prescription drug plans
- Do I qualify for extra help with my premiums? How do I apply?
- What if I plan to keep working? What if my spouse isn’t on Medicare?
These topics and more will be covered during the two meetings, which will last approximately one hour and will be followed by a question and answer portion.
Community members must RSVP for the seminar, and can do so by calling or texting Prentis Hay at (903)754-4406.
For a complete calendar of library events, visit www.marshallpubliclibrary.org or call the library at (903) 935-4465.