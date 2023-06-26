Do you have a future super star at home? Or the next Pablo Picasso? Well, children with all skill types will get the opportunity to show off their talents this summer with the Marshall Public Library’s Finding Your Voice summer reading program’s series of events.
The library is putting the word out about the first children’s talent show and children’s craft show, both of which are planned to be held next month at the library.
Kid Craft Fair
The kids craft fair is planned for July 26 at the library, with registration required in advance of the event. Deadline to register is July 21, and space is limited, with applications given out on a first come, first serve basis.
All items must be listed for $5 or less, with children ages five to 13 able to participate. The event itself will be 10:30 a.m. to noon on July 26.
Community members can register for the event by visiting the library, or contacting organizers at maden.felicia@marshalltexas.net.
Kids Talent Show
Children ages five to 13 can show off their special talents at the Marshall Public Library July 28, with plans to host the first event children’s talent show.
Participants must preregister for the event by July 14, and be able to present a preview of their talent July 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the library.
A limited number of talent spots are available, so children and their families interested in participating in the special event are encouraged to register sooner rather than later.
The show itself will take place July 28, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the library. Community members who are interested in participating can contact (903) 935-4465 for more information.