Many people who enter the Marshall Public Library may find new Library Director Terri Nalls a familiar face.
Nalls has returned to Marshall Public Library, now in the position of director, having spent two years working at the library as the children’s librarian.
After “retiring” from her 31 years in education in Hallsville public schools, Nalls said that she began work in the Marshall Public Library before moving to Longview for the past two years.
Nalls said that after a call from Anna Lane, the library’s former director who now serves as director of community services, she decided to take the leap and move from a children’s librarian to the role of director in Marshall.
“It is something I had to contemplate, because my passion is working with kids, I really love working with kids,” she said, “Now it’s just in a different capacity.”
She said that she spent 12 years previously in Hallsville teaching special education classes, which catered to first grade through high school level. Nalls then made the career shift to the district’s school librarian position, where she spent 15 years working.
Now in her new role as director of the Marshall Public Library, Nalls said she hopes to keep the good work of former director Lane going as she learns her new position.
“My first goal is to keep thing rock steady, the way they are,” she said, “Anna did a great job, and we have an incredibly strong foundation.”
Once she settles into her new position, Nalls said she hopes to reach out the community, city officials and other planning documents to see what the best way to serve the community at the library is.
“I want to reach the community where they are, and have communitywide reading challenges and other programs to encourage everyone to read,” she said.
She also stated she was very excited about the first Summer Reading Program hosted by the library since she stepped in as director.
“We have so much planned for all of Summer Reading, it’s going to be great,” Nalls said.