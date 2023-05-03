In honor of National Library Week, the Marshall graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated and Applebee’s provided lunch for the Marshall Public Library’s librarians last Friday.
“Sometimes they are unsung heroes,” said Omega Psi Phi Keeper of Finance Ardis Wright, when speaking about Marshall’s librarians. “They provide quite a service to us, especially to our young people. If you cannot read, you can’t learn; if you can’t learn, you can’t progress.”
The purpose of the Nu Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, often known as the “Marshall Ques,” is to improve Marshall and its surrounding areas through service and mentorship. At the same time, Applebee’s in Marshall believes in having a good influence on the community and partnering with groups that share their basic beliefs.
One of Deon Hall’s goals as “Basileus,” or President of the Nu Iota chapter, is to collaborate with local companies on various projects. This is part of their ongoing community service. For this service, the Omegas approached the local Applebee’s about providing lunch for Marshall Public Library personnel. Without hesitation, the restaurant agreed to sponsor complimentary dinners for the workers.
“When I took over as GM, I wanted to be involved in the community, and [this] was a great opportunity to do that,” said Applebee’s General Manager Celby Knapp. “Applebee’s has always been “the neighborhood bar and grill,” and I wanted to emphasize that “neighborhood” part.”
On April 28, the Marshall Ques served three-cheese chicken penne, sirloin steak, grilled chicken breast and a number of chicken tender dishes to all of the librarians.
Each April, the American Library Association and libraries across the United States celebrate National Library Week. It encourages library usage and support, with this year’s theme being “There’s More to the Story.”
By delivering this meal to the public library, the Omega Psi Phi fraternity demonstrated one of its cardinal principles, “uplift.” The others are manhood, scholarship and perseverance.
“We were there to show our appreciation to them for what they provide to the City of Marshall at large,” Wright said.