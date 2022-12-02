92.3 The Depot radio station in downtown Marshall is kicking off its second year of Shop with a Cop, a program that pairs local elementary students with law enforcement officers to provide Christmas gifts to the family.
“If we take care of the community, the community will take care of us,” said Chip “The Fat Man” Arledge, the station’s director of commotion and product development. “That’s why we are again producing our Shop with a Cop event. But we still need help from the community.”
The event is designed for elementary school children to formulate positive interactions with law enforcement, as well as provide families in the community with presents for this holiday season.
Arledge said that the program works by getting recommendations from local elementary school counselors about who would be a good fit for the annual program, with all participants planning to meet in downtown Marshall on Dec. 10 for the event.
Participants will start with a meeting at Pazzeria by Pietro’s for pizza, before they participate in an MPD and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office motorcade to Walmart in Marshall for a shopping trip. Each child is then paired up with officers and are given a $100 gift cards to spend on the trip, purchasing holiday gifts for the children’s families.
The program then wraps up at Crockett Elementary, where the kids will have the gifts wrapped by volunteers from the Marshall ISD school system and have lunch with food again provided by Pazzaria by Pietro’s.
“We’ve been doing Shop With a Cop in various markets since the late 1980s, and it’s been a huge success everywhere,” Arledge said, “It’s unique from toy drives, and such as it encourages cooperation between the officers and the kids to select gifts for others while helping build or mend bridges between the children and the law enforcement community. It kind of gives the kids a different perspective. We believe it’s an opportunity for growth on a couple of levels.”
The program is currently looking for community volunteers willing to donate to the annual program, to be sure every child get $100 to spend as the like at Walmart for Christmas presents. Local businesses are also welcome to sponsor the program by contact 92.3 The Depot’s marketing department.
Personal checks can be accepted at 92.3 The Depot’s studios at 306 N. Washington Ave. in downtown Marshall Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It’s great to see a relatively small community like Marshall has such a big heart,” Arledge said.
He added that the continued support from the Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has been great.
“Chief Carruth and Sheriff Fletcher are all in again,” Arledge said. “But we’re also involving police officers from Hallsville, Jefferson and Waskom.”