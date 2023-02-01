Local radio station 92.3 The Depot is teaming up with Wiley College this month for a special Black History Month program highlighting notable college alumni.
“92.3 The Depot, being relatively new to the East Texas region, recognizes that Wiley College and its students’ and alumni’s accomplishments have too long been ignored by our broadcasting peers in the area,” said Chip Arledge, with the radio station, “As such, the main goal of ‘I Am Wiley’ is to heighten the awareness to the community to some of the outstanding accomplishments of Wiley College and its contributions to the area.”
Arledge said that the radio station is teaming up with the college’s broadcasting department, including Dr. Natalie Hill, the Chairperson and Assistant Professor of Mass Communications at Wiley College.
Throughout the entire month of February, a series of vignettes produced by students from the Wiley College Broadcasting program that will tell of the previously-unknown contributions to American society and business by some notable graduates of Wiley will air on 92.3 The Depot.
“92-3 The Depot wants to shine an educational light on Wiley College and some of its alumni during February 2023’s Black History Month Celebration,” Arledge said.
The program is also still looking for sponsors for the unique program, with more information available on those opportunities by contacting the station at https://923fmthedepot.com/.