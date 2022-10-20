Marshall Mayor Amy Ware officially named the month of October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Marshall during last week’s council meeting. Throughout the month, the Women’s Center of East Texas is working to bring awareness to the tragic and all too common issue of domestic violence in our community.
“Many people care and understand that domestic violence is a serious public health problem. They want to do something but believe their actions can’t make a difference,” said Hollie Bruce, Chief Executive Officer at WCET. “It feels overwhelming. But change starts with us. Imagine if all East Texans commit to do one thing to stop domestic violence. We could really see some serious social transformation.”
This year the center is partnering with the National Network to End Domestic Violence for their joint “Every1KnowsSome1” campaign to raise awareness of how common domestic violence is.
The goal of these joint initiatives, according to Megan Johnson the Women’s Center’s Outreach Coordinator, is to continue the national conversation that began in 2021 about domestic violence and how everyone can contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic.
“We hope to then build on this conversation to increase awareness and prevention efforts, as well as deepen community engagement by strengthening our network across East Texas and connecting our work nationwide,” Johnson said.
According to the center, one in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. Annually, the Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV) publishes the Honoring Texas Victims report, which presents an annual fatality review of victims killed by intimate partners. In 2021, the council documented the third highest number of intimate partner homicides in the last decade.
“Anyone, regardless of gender, race, sexual identity or orientation, or socio-economic status, can become a victim of domestic violence, and this year’s campaign theme, #Every1KnowsSome1, strives to highlight how common domestic violence is and that it is more than physical violence,” Johnson said.
She added that throughout the month the women’s center and its partners will be sharing content on their social media channels to help raise awareness and educate the public on the complex dynamics of domestic violence.
The center is also participating in “a week of action” hosted by the NNEDV for October 17-23, to further engage advocates, partners and the public in continuing to speak up on this critical issue.
The week of action will feature various ways to engage with the community regarding Domestic Violence, including a Media Monday event, Twitter Chat Tuesday and even Pay it Forward Friday, where community members can learn how they can directly take action to combat domestic violence.
“Community support like this shows survivors that they aren’t alone,” Johnson said.
She said that the WCET wanted to highlight Purple Thursday, where this week on Oct. 20 community members are asked to wear purple to show support for domestic violence survivors.
Johnson said that community members can share pictures of themselves wearing purple to the groups Facebook or Instagram pages (@womenscenterETX) using the hashtag #PurpleThursday.
“WCET served almost 500 survivors of abuse and violence in 2021,” Bruce said, “These are our neighbors, our friends, our coworkers. Domestic violence can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of everyone — advocates, medical professionals, educators, survivors, researchers, policy makers, law enforcement officers, business owners, students — each whose voice adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming East Texas.”
Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for women who experience trafficking or intimate partner violence through the center. Those seeking help can contact the WCET hotline at (800) 441-5555.
Community members who wish to learn more about WCET and ways to support survivors can visit www.wc-et.org.