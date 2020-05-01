The city of Marshall announced Republic Services has been able to handle the significant volume increase in solid waste due to stay at home orders and are therefore reinstating Curbside Recycling collection services and bulk waste collection in Marshall beginning May 4.
“The city of Marshall is grateful to our citizens and to Republic Services for recognizing the need for modifications to our solid waste collection with many residents asked to stay safe at home. Thank you for your assistance to transition back to our normal city support services to our citizens as many get back to work,” shared Eric Powell, City of Marshall Director of Public Works.
For weekly recycling, community members can place the recycle cart at the curb by 7 a.m. on your regular recycling collection day.
For weekly city-wide bulk item pickup each Thursday, a telephone request must be made by 5 p.m. on the preceding Tuesday. Call Republic Services at (903) 986-5324 to schedule your collection.
Gene Keenon, Manager of Government Affairs / Municipals Services, stated, “Over the last 30 days, we realigned and reprioritized our collection routes.
This reprioritization resulted in the temporary suspension of Curbside Recycling in select markets to ensure that our teams could effectively handle that additional volume of almost 40 percent in residential waste and recycling.”