The Marshall Regional Arts Council and Panola College are teaming up to present a duel art show at the new Marshall Place Gallery throughout the month of September.
The show will feature art work from Panola College staff and faculty, as well as five pieces by Marshall native Barbara Carpenter.
Carpenter grew up locally, graduating from Marshall High School in 1948. She is mother to Director of the Marshall Regional Arts Council Claudia Lowery.
Carpenter discovered a love of painting later in her life, teaching herself new techniques and entering local art shows — which Lowery said she had great success in.
Carpenter died in March 2011. Lowery is collecting the art work and organizing the display.
“Now nine years after her passing, the art work of Barbara Barlow Carpenter is still being shared in the town she loved so much, and it would give her great pleasure to know that someone was still enjoying it today,” Lowery said.
The display is free to visit and will be open seven days a week at the Marshall Place, formally Marshall Mall, located at 1300 E. Pinecrest Drive. Community members interested in seeing the show can go through the doors by Stage to enter the gallery.
During October, the MRAC will organize another joint show with Panola College, with Lowery displaying her collection, titled “Hindsight is 2020; growing up in church” that showcases her experiences growing up going to church in the 1940’s and 50’s.
Panola Art Professor Amanda Clements will also present her work during the October gallery, showcasing her recent work, a collection titled “quarantine blues” that she has been creating since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.
November will feature a Panola College student show, up until the Monday before Thanksgiving when a new show by the MRAC will be displayed.
Four local artists will present the “Creative Fource,” an artistic collaboration between Patty Lovely, Terri deNatale, Gail Cochran and Jeannie Davis.
All art shows are free to attend, and community members are welcome to visit the gallery any time they have free.
Lowery said that the council has big plans for next year as well, with their annual Mini Monet show in the works, co sponsored by the MRAC and the Optimist Club.
For more information on upcoming shows or to keep up with what the MRAC has planned, go to www.facebook.com/MarshallRegionalArtsCouncil.