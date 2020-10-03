A new exhibit will be displayed at the Marshall Place gallery, which will be a joint show between Panola College Art Professor Amanda Clements and Executive Director of the Marshall Regional Arts Council Claudia Lowery, kicking off with an artist reception this Sunday.
The event will be held Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Marshall Place Gallery. Masks and social distancing are required during the event.
“We are excited to have everyone out to see the new exhibit,” said Lowery.
Clements will feature her collection called “Quarantine Blues” which are a range of cyanotypeblue prints that she created with the help of her three children during the recent quarantine, due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
She said that she has always been interested in exploring different visual mediums, and became interested in the cyanotypeblue prints when self isolating at home.
The majority of the images within the collection showcase what life was like in Clements household during the quarantined months, including quails and horses the family adopted, pictures of her three children, and prints of feathers her son has become fond of collecting.
“The blue makes it seem sad, but it really wasn’t. It was a time for me to step back and enjoy time with my children and explore as an artist,” Clements said. “It’s more about family and slowing down.”
Lowery will showcase her collection “Hindsight is 2020; growing up in church” which is a collection of 20 paintings inspired by her early childhood growing up in a church in the 1940’s and 50’s.
She said that she never would have imagined the importance the nostalgic paintings would have this year, with so much of the world changed since the beginning of 2020.
Each of the 20 paintings in the collection are accompanied by a descriptive story written by Lowery.
After Sunday’s reception the show will be on display throughout the month of October.