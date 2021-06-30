The Marshall Regional Arts Council is bringing back their summer art classes this year, offering two class options for local students to enjoy.
Local art teacher Jodi Beavers will be teaching the classes, with the theme of planes, trains and automobiles planned. Interim Director of MRAC Fran Hurley said that the class will feature lessons on the history of the vehicles, related historical figures, art and books all wrapped into one.
Hurley said that Beavers moved to the Marshall area at 13-years-old and has been working in the local arts scene for 26 years. She has hosted a number of other local art classes for children in the area, including at Trinity Episcopal Church and the Michelson Museum of Art.
“Jodi is a very talented artist, we are so excited to have her teaching this class,” Hurley said. “She brings a wealth of knowledge, and she will be bringing in other teachers to assist during the program.”
The class will be held at Warehouse 208, the old Visual Arts Building, on July 26 through July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon for first through third graders. An additional class on Aug. 2 through Aug. 5 will be held at the same times for fourth through sixth graders.
The class is $120 per student to participate, with 15 available spots for each class.
Though Hurley said that a number of students are already signed up for the class, there are still open spots available for interested children.
MRAC is also starting something new this year, according to Hurley, who said that they are looking to partners with local businesses to offer sponsorships for students interested in the class.
“After the economic devastation so many people in our community felt, and still feel, due to the last year, we wanted to offer students the opportunity to participate in this class regardless of their parents finances,” Hurley said.
The group is looking for $120 sponsorship donations from local businesses, each of which allows one student to attend the art class for free. Business owners who sponsor a student will be recognized by MRAC in all promotional material related to the class and online through the groups social media.
Parents who are interested in learning more about the class, or signing their student up for the course can contact Hurley through 903-926-1041 or at marshallartscouncil@gmail.com. Parents can also send a check for $120 with the enclosed form to PO Box C, Marshall TX 75671, or contact MRAC at marshallartscouncil@gmail.com, to secure your child’s spot.
Businesses interested in sponsoring a student’s spot can also contact the group at 903-926-1041 or at marshallartscouncil@gmail.com.