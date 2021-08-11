Students and parents gathered with members of the Marshall Regional Arts Council and art teacher Jodi Beavers on Monday for the student’s artist reception, where they showcased the work they completed during the organization’s summer art class program.
Student art work adorned the walls of the Marshall Place Gallery, for parents and students to admire during the reception, which was held from 4 to 6 p.m.
Art teacher Jodi Beavers met with her students, as well as their parents and guardians, showing off the classes work as well as detailing for parents the work their students accomplished during their camps.
Beavers themed the class around planes, trains and automobiles, utilizing a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum to keep students engaged throughout the classes.
Two art programs were hosted by MRAC this year, with Beaver’s teaching a four day class for first through third graders at the end of July, and another four day class for fourth through sixth graders last week.
During the classes Beavers, along with fellow teacher Sarah Loyd, taught students the history of each vehicle, taking time to study about the famous people who invented, utilized and engineered each one.
Additionally, students got to try their hand at a few science experience, making steam, racing paper air planes and even testing which type of ground would make a toy car go faster, or slower.
Students also got to study famous historical paintings and photographs, taking inspiration from famous artists to create their own works.
Fran Hurley with the MRAC said that the organization plans to continue to run the summer arts program in the upcoming years, with the goal of expanding the classes as the years go on.
For more information on the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s upcoming events go to www.marshallartscouncil.org.