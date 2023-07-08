C.O.M.N. Funk band “brought the house down” last Friday as they headlined this year’s Juneteenth Lemonade Celebration, sponsored by the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
“We had worked for months trying to plan a Juneteenth celebration, but the storms had a different plan for us. It took away our power; it did a lot to us. We asked what can we do? For nine days, from the time we had this idea, (we said): ‘Hey, let’s have this celebration,’” shared MRAC board member and event chair Steven McFarland as he welcomed the crowd to the festivities, held at Memorial City Hall Performance Center.
“I personally think it’s important for a community, like Marshall, to have this kind of celebration,” said McFarland. “So much of our history predates the Civil War. This is a very, very historic city.”
McFarland said MRAC sponsored a Juneteenth celebration last year at Telegraph Park, in conjunction with 92.3 radio station’s Boogie on the Bricks concert, and wanted to continue the annual festivities.
“That was a great presentation of the community. We enjoyed it,” he said of last year’s event, which also featured C.O.M.N. Funk. “We want to make sure that when it comes to… like this theater, serving our underserved in the community… we want to make sure that everybody has an opportunity to have arts and celebrate the things that they think should be celebrated. So, Marshall Regional Arts Council is here.”
“It is our way of trying to make sure that we can present arts to everybody in the community and all variations — the ages, the culture — there’s all sorts of (events) happening throughout the year,” said McFarland.
At Friday’s celebration, the audience grooved to the lively rhythm and blues tunes of the local C.O.M.N. Funk band as they entertained the crowd with a variety of timeless cover songs from legendary favorites such as the Gap Band, Frankie Beverly & Maze, and The O’Jays.
Introducing the band was radio personality Chip “The Fat Man” Arledge, of the local 92.3 The Depot.
“We are a celebration station,” said Arledge as he introduced himself. “We are mandated by the Federal Communications Commission to serve the public interest, convenience and necessity.”
Hs said one of the founding tenets on which 92.3 the Depot was built is to move the area forward, both culturally and economically, with whatever the station can do with the microphone that they have.
“That’s what we’ve done in work; that’s all we’ve done in deed,” said Arledge. “I’m very proud to be here this evening for the Juneteenth celebration.”
Giving the history of the Juneteenth flag, which was created by National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation founder Ben Haith with illustrator Lisa Jeanne Graf in 1997, Godfrey noted that the design depicts a bursting new star on the horizon, representing a new freedom for freedmen.
“The Lone Star in the middle stands for the state of Texas. The bursting star around it stands for new beginning for African Americans,” explained Godfrey. “There is an arc in the middle, and the arc stands for a new horizon, a new hope for future opportunities and promise. The color white is for emancipation of freedom. The color red stands for unity and the color blue stands for America and the American flag.”
She said the holiday embodies the same spirit as Independence Day, which is the spirit of freedom. Continuing the history, she reflected on the Bible verses Philipians 3:13-14, which reads: “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.”
With that said, she urged all to evolve, and move forward together, in love, for a better future.
“It’s not just enough to be free, but we need to evolve,” said Godfrey. “So the question comes to mind. Yes, Texas you were one of the last states to free slaves; Harrison, you were one of the last counties to free slaves; and Marshall, you were one of the last cities.”
“Free, but where do we go from here. Now what?” city commissioner said, posing the question. “The answer is what (renowned televangelist) Sara Jakes Roberts said: ‘We evolve.’ We are going to forget those things, which are behind — all of the hurts that went along with slavery and those that we have suffered since. We’re going to forget the confusion… parents and grandparents’ hatreds, personal agendas, bitterness, selfishness, retaliation, rebellion, criticism, tearing each other down, fighting and darkness. And we’re going to reach forward to what lies ahead… to the healing, the peace, love, supplication, betterment, service, mercy, submission, creativity, building one another up, forgiveness and light. Instead of dwelling in the darkness, we’re going to walk in the light.
“All it takes is just one person to make a difference. You can make Marshall evolve. You can help it to walk in that high calling of God, a place where his love abides. And God says tonight to us: ‘Let’s get to work.’ It’s time for us to help Marshall to evolve. Let’s get to work, forgetting the things that are behind and reaching for the things ahead. Let’s get to work loving in the present, building up one another for the future, fellowshipping helping one another, securing equality for every citizen, making Marshall better, creating a better future for our prosperity and bringing the light to Marshall by letting our light shine.”