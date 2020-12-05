A new art exhibit showcasing the work of four local artists called the “Creative ‘Four’ce” was displayed at the Marshall Place Gallery on Wednesday.
The event was sponsored by the Marshall Regional Arts Council, and showcased work from Gail Cochrane, Terri deNatale, Mary Jean Davis and Patty Lovelace.
All four women are good friends, having met at the Visual Arts Center in Marshall, and enjoy working on projects together through the MRAC.
Each artist displayed a variety of different works from multiple mediums, with all works on display available for purchase.
Community members were able to look through the gallery during the event, enjoying the art.
The display will be up throughout the month of December, with the gallery open to the community during regular Marshall Place business hours.
About the artists Gail Cochrane
Cochrane retired from the field of computer systems, architecture, development, operation and management and began studying art with a focus on oil painting. She spent time living in Washington D.C. and has traveled outside of the United States all exploring the world of the arts. Cochrane now lives locally, and said that her greatest joy in life is her two granddaughters.
To contact Cochrane to purchase one of her pieces of art on display at the gallery email gailcochrane@hughes.net.
Terri deNatale
deNatale is an artist that focuses on nature and landscapes, and works using a variety of mediums and techniques. She said that the likes to focus on the change in lighting and composition of her subjects when she works.
To contact deNatale to purchase one of her pieces of art on display at the gallery email her at tdenatalie@yahoo.com.
Mary Jean Davis
Davis has over 30 years of experience working in the public school system along with teaching private art lessons in her home at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts. Davis is an accomplished artist with work accepted in National and International shows from Cape Cod, MA., New York City, NY., Sedona, AZ., Texas and Santa Fe, NM. She works primarily in soft pastels.
To contact Davis to purchase one of her art works that is on display email mjdarttamu@yahoo.com.
Patty Lovelace
Lovelace is a mostly self-taught artist who started mainly in acrylics, but now works with oils, as well as watercolors and pastels. She spent her career working as a surgery nurse and a school nurse, before becoming the co-owner of a rodeo company. She said that painting has been her means of expressing God’s beauty in all she see’s around her.
To contact Lovelace to purchase her art on display at the gallery contact her at pattylovelace3@gmail.com.