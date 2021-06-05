The Marshall Regional Arts Council is gearing up for its largest fundraising event of the year next month by opening registration for local artists to participate in the group’s annual Juried Art Show competition.
Patty Lovalace with MRAC said that the group has officially opened registration for the event this week, and will keep it open through July 1 to accommodate local artists.
“We have had a lot of interest so far, but there are still many people who may want to participate in the event,” she said.
Community members can contact Lovelace at (903) 926-5050 to register, with registration costs only $25 to enter one art work in the competition.
This year’s competition will have four categories, sporting one more than the annual competition has historically had. Categories include one medium, mixed media, photography and 3D. Each artist may enter one piece for each category, with $10 charged for every piece added after the first.
A selection of judges, from outside of the organization, will judge the competition next month, and select first through third place winners in all four categories. Community members who attend the event reception will also be able to vote for their choice to receive the people’s choice award.
Additionally, artists who participate in the event will be asked to complete a piece of canvas art that’s 8 inches by 8 inches, which will be raffled off at the event during a silent auction.
Community members who sign up for the event, or purchase a $25 membership to the organization during the competition, will also be entered into a raffle to select any piece of art at the show to take home.
The artist of the piece selected by the winner will be compensated $1,000 for their work.
Lovelace said that the intake of art for community members participating in the show is planned for July 6, with the actual event reception scheduled for July 22 at the Marshall Place Gallery.