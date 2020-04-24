Marshall Regional Arts Council Director Claudia Lowery organized a community wide card collection, to donate to local health care workers.
Lowery said she alone organized the drive as a fun way to give families something to do and keep the council’s name around during the lockdown.
“Other than this we are all just taking turns, with only one person in at all times, and just staying safe and trying to keep everyone healthy,” she said.
Lowery said that anyone of any age is welcome to make a card at home, with whatever supplies you have in the house, as a thank you to local health care workers.
She said that so far about three dozen cards have been dropped off, and that she is hoping to keep the project going to collect more before giving them out.
Anyone interested in making a card can do so, place them in a Ziploc bag, and call Lowery at the MRAC’s office at (903) 935-4484 and leave a message to schedule a time to drop them off.