The Marshall Regional Arts Council’s annual Judged Art Competition is underway this weekend, with a reception for the event planned for Tuesday.
Patty Lovelace, the MRAC event organizer, said that the event will be held 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Marshall Place Gallery, with the full art work on display now at the location. The event is the annual opportunity for artists all across East Texas to be recognized in four categories; one medium mixed medium, photography and 3-D, with awards given in each.
Winners will be awarded for first, second and third place in each categories, and selected by three well known, out of town artists serving as judges for this year’s event.
Eileen Steerman and Linda Laurey of Texarkana and Ron Bigony of Longview will be traveling to the gallery this week to select winners for this year’s competition.
Additionally, community members who attend the reception event will have the opportunity to vote for the people’s choice award as well, to be given out during the award ceremony planned for 5:30 p.m. according to Lovelace.
The event also doubled as a membership drive for the Marshall Regional Arts Council, who will be working to sign up new and old general membership for the new year. Membership is just $25 annually, and those who sign up during the reception will also be entered to win a raffle, where they get to select any piece of art at the show to take home for free. The artist of the selected piece will be paid $1000 for their work.
Community members in attendance can also enter a silent auction to take home art created by each individual artist present at the show. Each entry was also asked to create a unique piece of art on an 8 by 8 canvas, to be auctioned off at the show.