Members of the Marshall Regional Arts Council will present a new show starting this weekend at the Marshall Place gallery.
Four local artists will participate in the show called the “Creative Fource,” an artistic collaboration between Patty Lovelace, Terri deNatale, Gail Cochran and Jeannie Davis.
All four women are Marshall natives and will each present their own unique style of art in this collaborative show.
The display is free to visit and will be open seven days a week at the Marshall Place, formally Marshall Mall, located at 1300 E. Pinecrest Drive. Community members interested in seeing the show can go through the doors by Stage to enter the gallery.
An event to showcase the new collection will be hosted by MRAC on Dec. 3. at the Marshall Place gallery.
Community members who attend the event are asked to wear masks and to practice social distancing to protect against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.