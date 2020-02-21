A series of art classes held by the Marshall Regional Arts Council start today and last through parts of March and April. Classes include pottery, drawing, photography and head and portrait sculpture.
Pottery Workshop
The first class will be held by master potter, James E. Sanders, on the art of pottery from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 21 and Feb. 22. Students will get a half hour lunch break and are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or order from the restaurant menu. The class will be held at the Marshall Art Center at 208 E. Burleson Street and is $108 per student. Sanders will demonstrate six steps: a trivet, a step one, a flowerpot, a bowl, a mug and a cylinder. The maximum number of students is eight.
Those participating need to bring a four quart bucket, a towel, a shoe box, an apron, a pencil and notebook. Students should also buy Pottery Workshop, by Charles Counts, 1976, MacMillian. Students will take five pieces home.
Instruction will include learning about wheel thrown pottery, practice on the pottery wheel, 30-pound clay, two ribs (pulling and kidney), cutting wire, sponge and one bisque firing. Students will take home their completed work.
Drawing 101 Workshop
Drawing 101, taught by Jeannie Davis, will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., March 9 and March 11, March 16 and March 18 and March 23 and March 25. The class will contain a minimum of eight students and a maximum of 13 students. Classes are $125 and will be held at the Marshall Art Center.
Students will need to bring an 18X24 pad of newsprint paper, a small sketchbook or drawing paper pad, vine charcoal sticks, charcoal pencils, kneeded eraser, pencil top erasers, and a large pink pearl or similar eraser, No. 2 pencils, ball point pens, Strathmore 500 paper (300 or 400 will be sufficient and is cheaper).
Davis has taught for more than 30 years and invites everyone to join her in her step-by-step approach. It’s fun, she said.
How to take better photos with your smartphone, tablet or point and shoot camera
Ron Munden will be hosting a photography class on how to take better photos with a smartphone, tablet or point-and-shoot camera March 17, 24 and 31 and April 7, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and April 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Classes are $125 per student and they will be held at the Marshall Art Center.
Instruction will include photography tips on lighting, composition and color, editing on a smartphone, tablet and/or computer and sharing photos on the web as well as keeping photos safe.
Head/Portrait Sculpture Workshop
A head and portrait sculpture will be hosted by Suzanne Cromer April 17-19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Marshall Art Center. An hour lunch break is provided. Classes are $195 per student and includes all supplies. Minimum students will be six and the maximum will be 10. Registration cutoff for this class is April 5.
The emphasis for the three day class will be on the human head and face, studying the feature in depth and the overall structure of the head. Any skill level is welcome as there will be individual attention given to each student and demonstrations to explain each step. Each student will complete a complete head study during the three days.
Call 903-935-3384 to register for all classes or to get more information. Payments may be sent to Marshall Regional Arts Council, P.O. Box C, Marshall, TX 75671.