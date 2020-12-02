The Marshall Regional Arts Council will host an opening event for its new show the “Creative Fource” on Thursday at the Marshall Place Gallery from 4 to 6 p.m.
The gallery is located by the entrance to Stage in Marshall Place, located at located at 1300 E. Pinecrest Drive.
The show features works from four different local artists, Patty Lovelace, Terri deNatale, Gail Cochran and Jeannie Davis.
Lovelace said that the four met at the Marshall Visual Arts Center where they all work on their art.
“I think we might all be from different counties, even though we are all local, which is funny,” Lovelace said. “We are all just excited to be collaborating on this.”
Since they first met, Lovelace said that the women have grown to have a lasting friendship. A bio written by the group stated:
“These artists learn from each other, support, share and love being together as they create and study art.”
The event is free to attend for the entire community and masks and social distancing are required during the event
The show will be on display at the gallery through the end of the month, and is free to visit anytime. Community members interested in seeing the show can go through the doors by Stage to enter the gallery during any Marshall Place business hours.
“It is our hope that you enjoy this display of our work as much as we enjoy creating art,” the bio read.