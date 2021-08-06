The first year back for the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s annual summer arts classes are wrapping up their classes this week before holding a gallery event on Monday showcasing the students’ art.
This is the first year back for the class series after a few year long hiatus, with local arts teacher Jodi Beavers instructing both classes this year.
First through third grade students spent four days with Beavers at the end of July, with fifth and sixth grade students wrapping up their four days of classes this Thursday.
“It was very successful this year, I think as they continue on for years to come we hope to see them grow,” Beavers said.
A reception showcasing the art students were able to make during each of the classes will take place on Monday, at the Marshall Place Gallery. The event is free and open to the public and will run from 4 to 6 p.m.
Beavers said that students will be able to showcase the wide range of art that they were able to complete during summer classes, including popsicle stick plane models, multi-media collages and painting as well as much more.
Students utilized a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) curriculum during both classes, with Beavers basing the course around planes, trains and automobiles.
Beavers, along with teacher Sarah Loyd, taught the history of each vehicle, learning about the famous people who invented, utilized and engineered each one.
Additionally, students got to try their hand at a few science experience, making steam, racing paper air planes and even testing which type of ground would make a toy car go faster, or slower.
Students also took the time to learn about famous historical paintings and photographs, taking inspiration from famous artists to create their own master pieces.
Beavers said she also utilized videos and an array of books, all of which were loaned for use in the course by the Marshall Public Library.
“We brought a lot of different elements into the class, and we were never just sitting around, no one can say they were ever bored,” Beavers said.