Marshall resident robbed at gunpoint, car stolen

A person was held up at gunpoint and robbed of their car on Thursday last week in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue, Marshall police said.
Police said around 2 a.m. both the suspect and the victim pulled into a business on West Grand Avenue — at which point the suspect exited their vehicle, displayed a gun to the victim, and drove away in the person’s car.
Both vehicles then fled eastbound on U.S. 80 toward U.S. 59.
Video released from the Marshall-Harrison County Crimestoppers shows that the suspect arrived to the location in a white crew cab Chevrolet Silverado, which is believed to be a 2003 to 2006 model.
The stolen vehicle has not yet been located, and is a 2005 GMC Envoy displaying Texas license plate LRP-9448.
The Marshall Police Department stated that no additional information on the case is available as of yet, with no suspects yet identified in the case.
Community members with any information on the vehicle or the crime are asked to contact the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935-4575 or call the Marshall-Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 if you wish to remain anonymous.