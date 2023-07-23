Community leaders, politicians, transportation leaders and more from across the country gathered together this Friday to honor the efforts of Judge Richard and Christina Anderson in the ongoing Interstate 20 corridor passenger train project.
“You all see this train as an opportunity for cities just like Marshall, that why you haven’t given up on it,” said Knox Ross, Chairman of the Southern Rail Commission.
Since 2007, the Andersons have been dedicated to the fulfillment of the I-20 corridor passenger train project, which would establish a connection between Dallas/Forth Worth and Atlanta, which has not been accessible via train for over 50 years.
The project would not only connect Dallas to Atlanta, but also include a range of stops locally, including in Marshall, Longview and Mineola, connecting the small East Texas towns with two of the largest growing urban areas in the country.
The Andersons saw the value in the creation of this project, not only for the people of Marshall, but for the country at large, and worked tirelessly as volunteers for over a decade to see the project come to fruition.
The couple traveled on their own dime, raised funds for the project, connected with local municipalities, transportation leaders, centers of education affected by the corridor project, and so much more to bring all of these entities together in favor of the project.
On Friday this week, the two were honored for this work, which in 2023 finally led to Amtrak officially proposing to establish the I-20 corridor as one of three top priorities for improvements to its national network.
This, along with the funds the Andersons have been able to work to collect over the years, could finally see the project come to fruition.
“This current effort is as close to reality as this project has ever been,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt during the event.
When this monumental accomplishment was announced by Amtrak, leaders form Amtrak, TEMPO, and other agencies wanted to honor the Andersons for all of their volunteer work in favor of this project.
To do so, all of these entities gathered together at the Marshall Grand this week, each taking turns to honor the Andersons and the work they were able to accomplish.
Representatives included Michael Morris, director of transportation for North Central Texas Council of Governments; Ray Clark, with the I-75 central corridor coalition in Atlanta; Commissioner Roy Burrell, president of the Caddo Parish Commission; Jay Fountain, a retired Amtrak long distance route director; and more.
The keynote speaker for Thursday’s honorary event was Joy Smith, the Amtrak Senior Director Emeritus, who spoke on not only the Andersons’ accomplishments, but also their tenacity and professionalism.
“There is no such thing as can’t when it comes to the Andersons,” Smith said, “I know the greatest thing you two want is to see the train come, and it is going to come.”
Smith also mentioned the time and money that the Andersons have dedicated to this project, emphasizing that Amtrak has never paid either of them for their years of efforts.
“They knew what they were talking about, and they knew what it was going to take to get it done,” said Lou Walker, Former Bossier City Mayor.
Dozens of community members gathered together for the event on Thursday, with many traveling from across the country to honor the Andersons, who added that they hoped every person there would put their full support behind the I-20 corridor project.
“More than anything, this is celebration of leadership, and none of this could have been accomplished without the people in this room today,” Richard Anderson said.