With the beginning of the new school year finally upon us, many residents in Marshall have taken time out of their busy schedules to give back to those in need this new school season.
Marshall community members are participating in a shoe box drive, working as packers to collect and purchase gifts and essential items for children in need around the world. Residents are collecting school supplies, along with personal care items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes.
This program is run through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, which will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 different countries.
For many children, access to these simple items is essential to an education.
For more information, visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. National Collection Week is Nov. 13-20.
Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 209 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will celebrate its 30th year of ministry.